54 deaths, 243 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 54 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 243 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 5,935 positive tests, another record total since the pandemic began. There were 10,333 new negative tests since yesterday. It beats the record set the day prior of 5,771 cases.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,714 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, with 347 of them in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 54 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,156 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 189,331 or 78.6 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.