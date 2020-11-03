Wisconsin’s game Saturday against Purdue cancelled

The University of Wisconsin is cancelling its game Saturday against Purdue, and team related activities remain indefinitely paused, UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said Tuesday.

“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” Alvarez said. “We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible."

Saturday's game will not be rescheduled.

There have been five (two staff and three student-athletes) positive COVID-19 PCR tests recorded since Saturday, Oct. 31. Over the last seven days (Oct. 27-Nov. 2), student-athletes (10) and staff (11) have registered a total of 21 positive tests. There are currently 27 active cases in the program, all since Saturday, Oct. 24. That includes 15 football student-athletes and 12 staff members.