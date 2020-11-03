 Skip to Content

Uganda police arrest Bobi Wine after presidential nomination

New
3:45 am National news from the Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police have arrested Bobi Wine, a popular singer and opposition presidential hopeful who is bidding to unseat Uganda’s long-time leader. Witnesses say he was dragged from his car by police not long after he was officially nominated as a candidate in presidential elections scheduled for next year. The local NBS Television, reporting from the scene, says Wine was put into a police van amid violent scuffles between police and his supporters. A police spokesman has not immediately responded to questions. Authorities frequently accuse Wine of planning rallies that could disrupt public order, which he denies.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content