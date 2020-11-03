SKorea military detects unidentified person at NKorea border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says its military was engaged in an operation near the heavily fortified border with North Korea after detecting “unidentified personnel” there. A Joint Chiefs of Staff statement says South Korea’s surveillance equipment spotted a person on the eastern section of the border on Wednesday. It says it will disclose more details after the operation was finished. Yonhap news agency, citing an unidentified military official, reported searches were underway in the area after a person was believed to have climbed over a border wire fence. It says the person is believed to have tried to defect to South Korea.