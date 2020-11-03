Robocalls spread voting misinformation in six states

NEW YORK (WKOW) -- Officials in six states have reported people receiving robocalls spreading misinformation about voting.

The calls, reported by ABC News, tell voters to "stay home and stay safe" and wrongly say that voting has been extended into Wednesday due to long lines.

The FBI said it is aware of the robocalls, which have been acknowledged in Michigan, Iowa, Ohio, Kansas, Nebraska and New York.

New York Attorney General Lelita James said her office is investigating the claims

“Attempts to hinder voters from exercising their right to cast their ballots are disheartening, disturbing, and wrong,” James said. “What’s more is that it is illegal, and it will not be tolerated. Every voter must be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote without being harassed, coerced, or intimidated.”