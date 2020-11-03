Puerto Rico awaits final result in tight gubernatorial race

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — People across Puerto Rico are awaiting final results following elections that saw long lines of voters and produced a tight gubernatorial race. Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico’s pro-statehood New Progressive Party holds a slight lead early Wednesday over Carlos Delgado of the Popular Democratic Party, which supports the current territorial status. Less than 10,000 votes separated the top two candidates after counting of more than 90% of the ballots cast Tuesday as well as some returns from early and absentee ballots, which were also still being counted.