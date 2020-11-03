Northland Pines holding virtual Veterans Day program

Northland Pines holding virtual Veterans Day programNew
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) — Usually, the Northland Pines School District holds an in-person Veterans Day Ceremony, but due to COVID-19 they are unable to.
Instead, they are holding a virtual program that veteran's can watch as many times as they like and sharing with those around them.
The program premieres on the Northland Pines School District YouTube channel and Facebook page on Veterans Day at 7 am. The program is similar to the in-person event, in that it includes:
- Speeches from local veterans
- Students thanking veterans
- Music students performing
- Students reading their award-winning essays
- Frisk Miller singing her special Veteran tribute
The district is also handing out individually packaged treats from 9-11 am at three school locations:
- Northland Pines Middle & High School (back parking lot) 1800 Pleasure Island Road in Eagle River
- Land O'Lakes Elementary (front of school) 6485 Town Hall Road in Land O’ Lakes
- St. Germain Elementary (front of school) 8234 State Highway 70 in St. Germain