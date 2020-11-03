Northland Pines holding virtual Veterans Day program

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) — Usually, the Northland Pines School District holds an in-person Veterans Day Ceremony, but due to COVID-19 they are unable to.

Instead, they are holding a virtual program that veteran's can watch as many times as they like and sharing with those around them.

The program premieres on the Northland Pines School District YouTube channel and Facebook page on Veterans Day at 7 am. The program is similar to the in-person event, in that it includes:

Speeches from local veterans

Students thanking veterans

Music students performing

Students reading their award-winning essays

Frisk Miller singing her special Veteran tribute

The district is also handing out individually packaged treats from 9-11 am at three school locations: