Northcentral Technical College offers GED program over Zoom

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Now could be a good time to earn your GED.

NTC's new program will allow those interested to do just that over Zoom. It involves workshops where participants can earn a degree in as little as two weeks. The workshops are free, and there are also grant available to cover the cost of taking the GED test.

Brooke Schindler, Dean of General Studies at NTC, said they're excited to allow students the opportunity to finish a degree they weren't able to previously.

"We really believe that education is the social equalizer so these classes are intended to remove any barriers that someone might feel during these crazy covid times," she said.

If you don't have access to a computer, NTC still has you covered. They're providing the opportunity to work from one of the computers on campus as an alternative.