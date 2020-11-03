More sun than clouds for a few days

The weather still looks quite nice for the rest of the week. It is next week when we will have to worry about cooler temps and precipitation once again.

Today: Sunny, warmer, and a bit breezy

High: 61 Wind: SW 10-18

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy.

Low: 41 Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday: Variable clouds and warm again.

High: 62 Wind: SW around 10

A large area of high pressure is in control of the weather in Wisconsin and most of the U.S. This high pressure system will remain in place through the end of the work week. This means more sun than clouds and mild temperatures for most of the country.

Here in Northcentral Wisconsin our most sunny day will be today. We will have variable clouds on Wednesday, and then back to partly or mostly sunny skies from Thursday through Saturday. The clouds will increase on Sunday but any rain chances will likely hold off until after dark on Sunday, so the weekend should essentially be dry.

High temperatures should be in the 60s for the rest of the week. We should experience low 60s this afternoon, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs could get into the middle and upper 60s for Friday and Saturday which will be near record warmth. It will be a little breezy at times with the highest wind gusts coming over the weekend.

A cold front moving in from the west on Sunday night will produce a chance of rain. This cold front might stall and remain active over the upper Midwest on Monday and Tuesday so clouds will stick around and there might be additional rain at times early next week.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 3-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 1927 - Somerset Vermont was deluged with 8.77 inches of rain to establish a 24 hour record for the state. (3rd-4th) (The Weather Channel)