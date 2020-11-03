Local clerks report smooth election

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Mid-way through Election Day and it's been going smooth, according to area and state election officials.

The Wausau City Clerk says poll workers have reported things running smoothly and that voters haven't had to wait longer than 10-15 minutes in line. Between absentee ballots, early voting, and turnout so far Tuesday, the city clerk says turnout is over 60 percent.

The city clerk also tells News 9 they expect to have the votes tallied by midnight and sent to the county clerk.

The Wisconsin Election Commission held a 12:30 p.m. update where they said statewide the election has been running smoothly.