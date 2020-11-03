Guatemala official resigns over Planned Parenthood row

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s interior minister has resigned after his decision to allow the group Planned Parenthood to operate in the country despite conservative President Alejandro Giammattei’s fierce opposition to abortion. The president said Tuesday he had accepted the resignation of Oliverio García Rodas and told a local radio station he would overturn García Rodas’ decision to approve the group, whose clinics sometimes provide abortion services. The president said as soon as the approval was made public, he had called religious leaders to assure them the measure wasn’t a decision of his administration.