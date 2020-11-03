Glorious weather continues!

We knew it was going to be very mild on Election Day, but the high temperatures really shot up out of control beyond our expectations! Many spots got close to 70 degrees in northcentral Wisconsin, which is a good 20 degrees above normal. It still looks like the unusually warm weather will stick around right into the weekend.

Tuesday night should be clear with lows in the upper to mid 30s. Winds will be from the southwest around 5mph. Wednesday should be partly cloudy to sunny with highs around 68 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest around 10 mph. In other words, it will be another glorious day to get out for a long walk, go to the park, or sit on the patio!

A weak cold front will pass through Wednesday night. No precipitation is expected but it will help to drag in just slightly cooler air for Thursday. Lows will be around 42 with highs in the low 60s Thursday. It should still feel nice.

Gusty southerly winds will return Friday through the weekend bringing back a reinforcing shot of warm air. In fact some record high temperatures are possible in the region. The readings could climb into the upper 60s at least Friday and Saturday with a decent amount of sunshine. Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of the next front. As such the highs may stay in the lower 60s.

We will have a chance of a few rain showers Sunday night with more widespread rain likely developing Monday into Monday night as a stronger wave of low pressure moves through. Some models suggest substantial amounts of rain are possible, like 1 inch or more. However other models are not so generous, so we will have to wait a few days yet to get a clearer picture of that. In any case it will cool down with highs back in the 50s for Monday and possibly just upper 30s next Tuesday. There might even be some leftover rain and snow showers next Tuesday.

Enjoy your evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 3-November 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1927 - Somerset VT was deluged with 8.77 inches of rain to establish a 24 hour record for the state. (3rd-4th) (The Weather Channel)

1988 - A sharp cold front brought about an abrupt end to Indian Summer in the north central U.S. Up to a foot of snow blanketed Yellowstone Park WY, and winds in the mountains near the Washoe Valley of southeastern Wyoming gusted to 78 mph. Unseasonably warm weather continued in the south central U.S. Del Rio TX tied Laredo TX and McAllen TX for honors as the hot spot in the nation with a record warm afternoon high of 91 degrees. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)