DNR encourages hunters to donate meat to families in need

(WAOW) --Those planning on going deer hunting this season will also have the chance to help out the needy.

The DNR is running its "Deer Donation Program" for the 21st year. Hunters can donate any deer harvested to a participating processor, and they will send the venison to local food pantries.

Sarah Wyrick, DNR wildlife damage program assistant, said hunters can enjoy the sport while knowing they're helping those in need.

"It's really great for hunters to participate in the program because you are helping feed people in need and they are helping provide a service to their neighbors essentially," she said.

You can visit the DNR's website for more information on participating processors, and where to have your deer tested for chronic wasting disease.