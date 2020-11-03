Big prime-time ratings for Fox News week before election

NEW YORK (AP) — Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham — two of Fox News Channel’s three prime-time opinion hosts — had their most-watched weeks ever for the week leading into Election Day. The Nielsen company said the third host, Sean Hannity, had his second-best week. Fox News, the favorite news network for President Donald Trump’s followers, outpaced MSNBC and CNN combined in prime time for the week, which saw news ratings up overall. Not that Trump was grateful: During an appearance on ‘Fox & Friends’ the morning of Election Day, he criticized the network for showing too much of his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.