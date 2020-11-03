‘Be patient’ officials stress election results could take a while

MADISON (WKOW) -- While many are anxious for election results tonight, state election officials are reminding people it may take longer for communities to count ballots due to a surge in absentee ballots.

“It doesn’t mean anything is wrong, instead we are ensuring all votes are counted and we triple check for accuracy before releasing results,” said Meagan Wolfe, Administrator for the Wisconsin Election Commission.

WEC is also reminding voters to watch out for misinformation online regarding election results and encourage people to get their information from trusted sources.

“They should seek out the legitimate source of election information such as trusted sources like your local and state election officials,” said Wolfe.

Ahead of Tuesday’s election, more than 1.9 million Wisconsinites cast a ballot either by mail or voted in-person absentee as the pandemic encouraged more people to participate before Nov. 3rd.

This number surpasses early voting turnout in 2016 and other presidential elections and it’s projected Wisconsin will reach record turnout in 2020.

Many chose to vote in-person on Election Day and Wolfe said they are not reporting any extremely long lines but noted lines may appear longer because of social distancing guidelines.

The State Elections Commission also reported they have enough poll workers and have 200 Wisconsin National Guard members on standby if polling places need their assistance.