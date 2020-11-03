Battleground Wisconsin: Political epicenter on Election Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is again the political epicenter on Election Day. The state could determine whether or not Donald Trump is elected to a second term or whether Joe Biden wins the White House.

Polls have consistently shown Biden ahead in the state that Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.

President Trump is trailing in the latest Marquette University Law School Poll with Joe Biden leading by 5 percentage points, 48% to 43%.

Wisconsin is one of six states political experts are closely monitoring as it could be the tipping point for who wins the majority of the electoral college.

Elections have historically been very close in the state -- over the last five presidential elections, three have been determined by narrow margins all less than 1 percentage point.

In 2000, the matchup between Al Gore and George Bush was determined by less than .02% in Wisconsin. In 2004, John Kerry narrowly beat George Bush by 0.04% for the badger state and in 2016, Donald Trump defeated Hilary Clinton by 0.77%.

David Canon, UW-Madison political science professor, said Wisconsin’s election history is proof things will likely be close again in 2020.

“It's just the nature of our divided state that makes us one of those battlegrounds, and we certainly saw it in 2018,” said Canon.

It’s not just presidential elections, midterm elections are also close. In 2018, then-candidate Tony Evers had a stunning upset, defeating incumbent Republican Scott Walker.

President Trump has made three visits to the state in less than a week and is hoping to hold on to the 22 counties in Wisconsin he won in 2016 that had once voted for President Obama then flipped to Trump.

Republicans are hoping these counties will lead Trump to another victory, meanwhile Democrats are attempting to regain control and reduce the margin Trump won by in 2016 in the suburbs of Milwaukee.

“Democrats necessarily are not expecting to carry in many of the rural counties, but if Democrats can reduce those margins to 15 points, then I think the surge in turnout you see and Dane in Milwaukee county will be enough to carry the state for Joe Biden,” said Canon.

There's also a new wild card in this presidential election -- the coronavirus pandemic as Wisconsin continues to remain one of the worst in the nation for covid-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations.

Despite the pandemic, early vote totals suggest the state is likely to shatter 2012 and 2016 turnout as already nearly 1.9 million Wisconsinites have cast a ballot ahead of Tuesday.