A weary Puerto Rico prepares for referendum, new leaders

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Voters across Puerto Rico are choosing new leaders they hope can help heal a U.S. territory wracked by corruption, hurricanes, earthquakes and the coronavirus pandemic. The six candidates seeking to become the island’s next governor include Pedro Pierluisi of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party. He’s the territory’s former non-voting representative in Congress and briefly served as governor following huge street protests last year that led to the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló. Also on the ballot is a referendum on whether to change Puerto Rico’s political status from territory to state. That vote is advisory as Congress would have to approve any change.