52 deaths, 247 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 52 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 247 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 5,771 positive tests, and 15,344 new negative tests since yesterday. This increase in positive cases sets a new record in the state, beating a record set on October 31 with 5,278 cases.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,648 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, with 352 of them in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 52 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,102 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 185,241 or 78.8 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.