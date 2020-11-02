Widely shared photo of Biden without mask was taken in 2019

CHICAGO (AP) — A photo of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden aboard a plane without a mask that was shared on Sunday by Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump’s former acting Director of National Intelligence, was taken in November 2019. The image, which shows Biden talking to a campaign staffer aboard a plane, was taken before COVID-19 began its global spread and long before health officials urged people to wear masks. The photo was widely shared on Twitter and Facebook by users who claimed it shows a hypocritical Biden flouting mask guidelines.