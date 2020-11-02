What to expect on election night

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- When polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, clerks will not be able to go home until every vote is counted.

Once that happens, municipal clerks have two hours to get results to county clerks, who then have two hours to post results online.

That means we may not get an answer on local elections until late in the evening or possibly after election day.

"We will stay until every vote is counted. If we have to stay until Wednesday morning, we will do that," said Rib Mountain Clerk Joanne Ruechel.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a statutory deadline requires all ballots be counted and submitted by 4 p.m. on Wednesday. However, there is no specific state law that provides a deadline.