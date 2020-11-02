What referendums are on North Central Wisconsin ballots?

(WAOW) — There are a number of County and school referendums on ballots in Central Wisconsin. Depending on your County, these are the referendums you could see as they appear on the ballot:

Adams County:

Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and Congressional district plans and maps?

TOWN OF BIG FLATS : Shall the person holding the office of Town Clerk in the Town of Big Flats be appointed by the town board?

Lincoln County:

TOWN OF MERRILL: Shall the Town of Merrill replace the existing recycling program with a single stream recycling program to include curb-side pick-up for trash and recycling with implementation in 2022, with the costs of collection charged on the real estate bills?

Marathon County:

TOWN OF HARRISON : Shall the persons holding the office of town clerk or town treasurer, or both; or combined office of town clerk and town treasurer in the Town of Harrison be appointed by the town board?

Portage County:

TOWN OF GRANT : Shall the person holding the office of Town Clerk in the Town of Grant be appointed by the Town Board?

Price County:

TOWN OF LAKE: Shall the person holding the office of town clerk in the Town of Lake be appointed by the town board?

Taylor County:

TOWN OF AURORA: Shall the person holding office of Town Clerk and the person holding the office of Town Treasurer in the Town of aurora be appointed by the Town Board?

Vilas County:

TOWN OF MANITOWISH WATERS : Should the Manitowish Waters Town Board adopt an ordinance designating all town roads in the Town of Manitowish Waters as ATV/UTV Routes?

Wood County:

TOWN OF SENECA : Shall the person holding the office of Town Clerk in the Town of Seneca, Wood County be appointed by the town board?

