What referendums are on North Central Wisconsin ballots?
(WAOW) — There are a number of County and school referendums on ballots in Central Wisconsin. Depending on your County, these are the referendums you could see as they appear on the ballot:
Adams County:
- Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and Congressional district plans and maps?
- TOWN OF BIG FLATS: Shall the person holding the office of Town Clerk in the Town of Big Flats be appointed by the town board?
- TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE: Shall the person holding the office of town clerk in the Town of Dell Prairie be appointed by the town board?
- TOWN OF JACKSON: Shall the person holding the office of Town Clerk in the Town of Jackson be appointed by the town board?
- TOWN OF NEW CHESTER: Shall the person holding the office of Town Clerk in the Town of New Chester be appointed by the town board?
Lincoln County:
- TOWN OF MERRILL: Shall the Town of Merrill replace the existing recycling program with a single stream recycling program to include curb-side pick-up for trash and recycling with implementation in 2022, with the costs of collection charged on the real estate bills?
Marathon County:
- TOWN OF HARRISON: Shall the persons holding the office of town clerk or town treasurer, or both; or combined office of town clerk and town treasurer in the Town of Harrison be appointed by the town board?
- TOWN OF KNOWLTON: Should the Town of Knowlton borrow up to $3 million to re‐construct Old Highway 51 with an estimated increase in property taxes of $0.86 per $1,000 of assessed value for $86 for a property assessed at $100,000 for 20 years?
- TOWN OF PLOVER: Shall the person holding the office of Town Clerk in the Town of Plover be appointed by the Town Board?
Portage County:
- TOWN OF GRANT: Shall the person holding the office of Town Clerk in the Town of Grant be appointed by the Town Board?
- TOWN OF GRANT: Shall the person holding the office of Town Treasurer in the Town of Grant be appointed by the Town Board?
- TOWN OF PLOVER: Shall the person holding the combined office of clerk/treasurer in the Town of Plover, Portage County, Wisconsin, be appointed by the town board?
Price County:
- TOWN OF LAKE: Shall the person holding the office of town clerk in the Town of Lake be appointed by the town board?
Taylor County:
- TOWN OF AURORA: Shall the person holding office of Town Clerk and the person holding the office of Town Treasurer in the Town of aurora be appointed by the Town Board?
Vilas County:
- TOWN OF MANITOWISH WATERS: Should the Manitowish Waters Town Board adopt an ordinance designating all town roads in the Town of Manitowish Waters as ATV/UTV Routes?
- TOWN OF ST. GERMAIN: Shall the persons holding the offices of Town Clerk and Town Treasurer in the Town of St. Germain be appointed by the town board?
Wood County:
- TOWN OF SENECA: Shall the person holding the office of Town Clerk in the Town of Seneca, Wood County be appointed by the town board?
- TOWN OF SENECA: Shall the person holding the office of Town Treasurer in the Town of Seneca, Wood County be appointed by the town board?
There are 11 school referendum on Central Wisconsin ballots that could impact schools in Wood, Marathon, Portage, Langlade, Oneida, Waupaca, Clark, Taylor and Lincoln counties. Each school district and county has been highlighted in the referendums.
- Shall the School District of Auburndale, Wood, Marathon and Portage Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $6,900,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school facility improvement project consisting of: capital maintenance, building infrastructure, and site improvements at all district facilities; construction of additions and renovations at Auburndale Middle/High School, including for technical education, agriculture, and family and consumer education space and greenhouse replacement; renovations at Auburndale Elementary School, including conversion of the little theater into multipurpose space and upgrades to the playground; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?
- Shall the School District of Auburndale, Wood, Marathon and Portage Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $200,000 beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of expenses related to maintaining current programs and services?
- Shall the School Dist. of Elcho, Langlade & Oneida Counties, WI be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1,000,000 per year for four years beginning with the 2021-2022 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses?
- Shall the School District of Iola-Scandanavia, Waupaca & Portage Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit... by $1,250,000 per year for the 2021-2022 school year and the 2022-2023 school year, by $1,400,000 per year for the 2023-2024 school year and the 2024-2025 school year, and by $1,500,000 for the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of sustaining educational programming, student opportunities and operations?
- Shall the Unified School District of Marshfield, Wood, Marathon and Clark Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $3,500,000 beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of sustaining educational programming and operational and maintenance expenses?
- Shall the Medford Area Public School District, Taylor and Marathon Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $39,900,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school addition and improvement project consisting of: construction of additions, renovations and site improvements at the High School; district-wide safety, security and building infrastructure improvements, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) updates and other renovations; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?
- Shall the School District of Owen-Withee, Clark & Taylor Counties, Wisconsin, be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $3,150,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and improvement project consisting of: construction of addition s and renovations at the Middle/High School for academics, including agriculture/technical education space, a new cafeteria/community multi-purpose space and kitchen; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?
- Shall the School Dist. of Tomahawk, Lincoln & Oneida Counties, WI be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $3,500,000 per year beginning with the 2021-2022 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of expenses for ongoing educational and facility needs?
- Shall the School District of Tomorrow River, Portage County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $400,000 each year, for the 2021-2022 school year through the 2023-2024 school year, for non-recurring purposes?
- Shall the Wausau School District, Marathon County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $155,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: district-wide safety and security, school modernization, building infrastructure, technology systems and site improvements; construction of an elementary school on the Grant Elementary site to merge Grant and Lincoln Elementary Schools and removal of the current building; renovations to the Lincoln Elementary building to repurpose for an expanded Montessori program; remodeling at the elementary and middle schools; construction of additions at Horace Mann and John Muir Middle Schools, and at Hawthorn Hills, Maine, Rib Mountain, Riverview, South Mountain and Stettin Elementary Schools; construction of a new School Forest Environmental Center; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?
- Shall the Wausau School District, Marathon County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $3,000,000 beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of expenses related to providing full pupil services teams at each elementary school, and other operational and maintenance expenses?