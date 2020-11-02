Wausau Schools return to in-person learning for the first time since March

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Students in the Wausau School District are returning to in-person classes after months of virtual learning. The last time the district had in-person classes was eight months ago in March.

According to the district, there are several precautions in place

Students, staff or visitors must stay home if they are sick

Students will have limited interactions, no large gatherings, and social distancing will be practiced

Multiple entrances will be utilized at schools with staggered arrival times for car and bus riders to limit contact and avoid large gatherings

Masks or face coverings are required inside

Routine cleaning will take place and students and staff will be required to use sanitizer or wash their hands before entering buildings

Plans could change depending on the percentage of students and staff absent per building.

Metro Ride will be operating their regular routes and express routes starting Monday morning, with a capacity limit of 10 passengers. Due to the limits, Metro says riders should plan to take an earlier ride than normal.

The health department will provide instructions if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19. If a test is negative, the individual must stay home until symptom-free for at least 24-hours without medication.