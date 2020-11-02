Wausau fire participating in No Shave November

Wausau, Wis. -- Although you won't be able to see them behind their masks, many in the Wausau fire department will be growing intense facial hair over the next few weeks.

Wausau firefighters are doing so in annual participation with No Shave November, a movement to raise awareness on men's health issues. It's a cause they're proud to support right on their face.

Station 3 Lieutenant, Quinn Ambrosius said, "We have to remind everyone that there are other medical emergencies going, on there are still people finding out they have cancer or other health issues so this is our way of portraying that not only COVID-19 is in our lives, but also other medical emergencies that we are dealing with."

This is the 7th year Wausau fire has participated. In past years, they asked for donations that would go to cancer research, among other men's health charities.

This year, they are not taking donations on their own, instead asking for donations directly to the no shave November organization, at no-shave.org.