Wausau committee passes mask resolution, moves to full council vote

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee approved a mask resolution in a special meeting Monday night. The full council will vote on the resolution on Nov. 10.

The committee considered both a mask resolution and a mask ordinance. The mask ordinance includes a civil fine, the resolution does not.

The resolution, if passed by the full council, will require people over age five to wear a mask inside spaces open to the public. There are exemptions to the resolution, including medical and religious reasons. A draft can be viewed here.

If the Wausau City Council votes in favor of the resolution on Nov. 10, it will only go into effect if the state-wide mask mandate expires. The state mask mandate it currently set to end on Nov. 21.

During it's meeting, the council heard from Marathon County Health Officer Joan Theurer who said COVID-19 has become very prevalent across the county.

"If we don't control the spread of this virus, what's going to happen is our health care systems are going to become overrun," Theurer said.

Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven also spoke at Monday's meeting. The Chief was asked about enforcement of an ordinance, to which he said the department doesn't have the capacity to enforce it.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg shared her thoughts in favor of a mask regulation.

"It's not really enforcing against something. It's protecting for the people. So, that's the way I'm looking at this. We gotta do something. We gotta get the infection rate under control," Rosenberg said.

If you wish to submit public comment, you can do so online. You can also directly reach out to your alderperson.

Opposition

Mask regulations have become contentious and politicized across the state and country.

The special meeting of the Wausau Public Health and Safety committee was met with dozens of protesters organized by Get Involved Wisconsin, Inc.

"The fact that our government is trying to us that we have to do something that we don't agree with, we are opposed to that and we're here to send that strong message," said Meg Ellefson with Get Involved Wisconsin Inc.

Ellefson called mask mandates "fear mongering."

Inside the meeting, one man started yelling at the Council when committee chair Lisa Rasmussen said there would be no in-person public comment.

He and one other person were escorted out before the meeting officially began.

Members of the public were encouraged to submit public comment online or to their alderperson before the meeting.