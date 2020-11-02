Trump ‘army’ of poll watchers led by veteran of fraud claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign is poised to deploy an “army” of volunteers and paid staff on Tuesday to watch elections precincts in Democratic-leaning areas. They’ll aim to gather accounts of ballot fraud that might then be used to challenge the validity of the vote count. The effort is being led by a longtime Republican operative and former Trump White House aide, Mike Roman, who got his start in politics in 1993 by organizing investigations of voter fraud in Pennsylvania. He has now organized what the campaign claims is 50,000 poll watchers, many of them through the “Army For Trump” website.