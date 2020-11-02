Some great weather for November!

We find ourselves in one of the nicest weather patterns this week that we have had all fall! We will continue to have plenty of sunshine and temperatures will run well above normal through the weekend as mild air flows in from the west and southwest.

Monday night should be mostly clear with lows around 31 degrees. Winds will be from the west around 4 to 8 mph. Tuesday should be mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 61 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest at 8 to 18 mph. It will be very pleasant and dry for getting out to the polls for voting! Even Tuesday evening will be comfortable for November with temperatures in the low 50s early in the evening to upper 40s later.

Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny and not quite as breezy. Lows will be around 39 with highs around 64 degrees. That is a good 15 degrees above normal! The fine weather will stick around Thursday with sunshine and scattered clouds. Lows should be in the low 40s with highs in the low 60s.

Maybe it will be your chance to get that late season yard work done or take a long bike ride.

Southerly winds will get fairly strong Friday and Saturday in advance of a cold front in the Northern Plains. The winds could gust to 30 mph but they will draw in even warmer air. Lows will be well in the mid to upper 40s with highs in the mid 60s Friday and upper 60s Saturday. There still should be a decent amount of sunshine. For sure spend as much time as you can outside and take advantage of the dry and mild weather.

That cold front to the west will finally catch up with us Sunday. There is a good chance of some rain showers Sunday afternoon and evening. There signs of a more significant storm system pushing into the Midwest later Monday and Tuesday of next week. It could generate a heavier rainfall, like upwards of an inch. There might even be some snow on the back edge of that in parts of the Midwest. Please stay tuned for updates as we draw closer. Otherwise it will be somewhat cooler with highs back in the upper 40s Sunday and Monday November 9th as well.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20 p.m., 2-November 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1966 - A storm brought 18 inches of snow to Celia KY in 24 hours. It tied the state 24 hour snowfall record first established at Bowling Green. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - A dozen cities, mostly in the Ohio Valley, reported record high temperatures for the date. Record highs included 83 degrees at Paducah KY and 84 degrees at Memphis TN. Temperatures reached 70 degrees as far north as southern Lower Michigan. Showers and thundershowers over southern Florida, associated with a tropical depression, produced 4.77 inches of rain at Tavernier, located in the Upper Florida Keys. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)