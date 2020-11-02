Small plane from NC with 3 aboard missing in western NY

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a small plane with three people aboard that lost contact with air traffic controllers in western New York. Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone says the twin-engine plane, which was carrying a pilot and two passengers, was near Jamestown, New York, when it was last heard from shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. The plane was headed to Jamestown Regional Airport from North Carolina. The Jamestown area was experiencing wind gusts of about 25 to 30 mph with light snow Sunday night.