Multiple reports say one Packers player has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to hold virtual meetings today.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, running back A.J. Dillon is the player that tested positive.

#Packers RB A.J. Dillon is the player who tested positive for COVID-19, per source.



Contact tracing is underway. Depending on close contacts, especially within the small RB room, potential competitive implications on Thursday night's game against the #49ers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2020

Dillon played 17 snaps Sunday in the Packers loss to the Vikings.