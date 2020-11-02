Pleasant weather developing this week

After a couple of weeks of cold weather, it finally looks like some Indian Summer conditions will return to the area. Get ready to enjoy a few days in a row of comfortable weather with a good amount of sun.

Today: Partly or mostly sunny, breezy and milder.

High: 47 Wind: West 10-20

Tonight: Mainly clear.

Low: 32 Wind: West 5-10

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy, and warm.

High: 60 Wind: SW 10-20

You know it is a good weather trend when the main forecast challenge is to figure out whether or not each day will be partly cloudy, mostly sunny, or completely sunny. No major storms will be moving through Northcentral Wisconsin this week. Some hazy high clouds will likely be in the area today and Wednesday. The day with the highest chance of partly cloudy conditions will be Thursday. The day with the most sunshine will probably be tomorrow. The clouds won't get too thick until late in the weekend. On Sunday a strong cold front will be approaching from the west and this could thicken up the clouds as well as bring a chance of rain in the evening. Up until that point the weather should be dry.

In addition to a lot of sunshine, conditions will be fairly breezy this week with warmer than normal temperatures. Today is the one day when highs could be a little below normal. Even though temps will be below normal, today will still feel a lot nicer than yesterday. We will have a west breezy at 10 to 20 mph and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow the mercury should hit 60 and it should range in the low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. The warmest days of the week will likely be Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Temps will be close to record highs by that point. Even though the clouds will be increasing on Sunday, highs should still reach the low to mid 60s.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 1946 - A heavy wet snow began to cover the Southern Rockies. Up to three feet of snow blanketed the mountains of New Mexico, and a 31 inch snow at Denver CO caused roofs to collapse. (David Ludlum)