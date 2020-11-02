Oneida Co. sends thank you message for volunteer response to missing child call

ONEIDA CO., Wis. (WAOW) — On Saturday, the Oneida Co. Sheriff's Office responded to a missing child in the Town of Woodruff.

The child was found within two hours of the call safe without incident. Police are thanking the "numerous" volunteer firefighters who responded to to assist law enforcement in their search.

"They brought their trucks, their ATVs, their boats, their search and rescue dogs, and especially their personnel. For this call, Woodruff Fire Department, Minocqua Fire Department, and Newbold Fire Department responded, but we know if law enforcement had needed more assistance, other volunteer fire departments would have responded from around the county. We truly appreciate the relationship we have with the volunteer fire departments throughout the county and that they consistently responded to assist when requested," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Sheriff Hartman tells the citizens of Oneida Co. that they should be "proud of those who serve as volunteer firefighters throughout the county and thank them when you have the opportunity."