Much warmer than normal weather has moved into our region for the first week of November. The big question is whether that will be the trend overall for the whole month or is it just a little spike?

The November outlook from the Climate Prediction Center from October 31st is now projecting a warmer than normal November in much of the United States, including Wisconsin.

The greatest odds of being above average for temperatures are actually found in New England, northern Alaska, and much of the Southern Plains into the Desert Southwest. I would still expect several short cold blasts in the Wisconsin area through the month, but the mild spells around them should keep the monthly average above normal. By the way, the normal high temperature in the Wausau area falls into the low 30s by the end of November with normal lows in the upper 10s by then.

In terms of precipitation, the CPC November outlook has the area from the Dakotas through the Great Lakes in equal chances of being drier, normal, and wetter than normal. Basically, there are no strong signals either way so it is a shot at the dartboard. It is projected to be drier than normal over much of the southern part of the country. Meanwhile it could be wetter than normal in the Pacific Northwest as well as northern Alaska. The Wausau area normally gets about 2 inches of moisture in November.

Have a good and safe month and watch News 9 for updates throughout as we head toward winter!