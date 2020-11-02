Newman Catholic reflects on end to football season

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- CORRECTION: The original story at 5 PM mistakenly said Wausau West had cancelled the remainder of their season, that is false. Wausau East cancelled the remainder of their fall season. We apologize for the error.

Another Central Wisconsin school's football season has come to an end. Two weeks ago, Wausau East ended their season, and now Newman Catholic's undefeated run has come to a close.

The cardinals were on a 5-0 run before announcing Sunday that its season is over, and members of the team are quarantined for the next two weeks.

Newman says they're looking to the positive in the situation, that they were able to provide a successfull season for their athletes from July 1st until October 31st.

Athletic director Scott Fitzgerald said, "It's unfortunate they we weren't able to get those last few practices and games in, but I keep saying to Paul, and everybody, every practice and game we got in this year was a blessing."



The Fighting Cardinals were set to wrap up their regular season this Friday against Gilman, before moving on. Instead, Newman finished undefeated, and is currently ranked 1st in their division.

The WIAA's fall football season's last regular season games are this Friday, November 6th.