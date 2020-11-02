New case of detained British-Iranian dual citizen adjourned

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The husband of a British Iranian dual national detained for years in Tehran says she has been taken to court on new sedition charges. It’s the latest twist in a case that has long stirred an international outcry. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was not allowed to offer a defense during the brief session on Monday before it was adjourned. No date was set for the next hearing. A Tehran revolutionary court announced on Monday fresh charges against her of “spreading propaganda against the regime.” It’s a setback that comes as Britain and Iran negotiate a decades-old debt dispute.