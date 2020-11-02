Navigating social media during the election

(WAOW) -- Websites like Facebook and Twitter are loaded with political ads aimed to influence your vote this week.

University of Wisconsin Stevens Point Professor Kym Buchanan explained that behind the likes and comments are businesses looking to profit from your engagement. "They're not focused on our happiness and connections, said Buchanan. "if it's free, we are the product."

Typically, the best advice would be to take more time away from social media and engage in real conversations with real people. In a pandemic that may prove to be difficult.

Instead, Buchanan said to think of social media like casinos.

"You walk into a casino and it's structured to make you behave a certain way. There is no structure, there are no clocks, there's a lot of alcohol and a lot of excitement," said Buchanan. "When you enter a casino you find yourself thinking oh wait I am being manipulated possibly. And we want to think the same thing about social media."

To see what social media giants are doing to combat the spread of misinformation, click here.