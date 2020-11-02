Myanmar firebrand monk Wirathu surrenders to police

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A nationalist Buddhist monk in Myanmar noted for his inflammatory rhetoric has surrendered to police, who have been seeking his arrest for over a year for insulting comments he made about the country’s leader, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The surrender of the monk Wirathu comes just days ahead of Sunday’s general election, which Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy Party is expected to win. Before entering a police station in Yangon, Wirathu appealed to fellow monks to ask their followers to vote for parties that protect the country’s race and religion, in effect endorsing the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party. He founded a nationalist organization that was accused of inciting violence against Muslims.