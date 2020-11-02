More than half of Wisconsin’s registered voters already cast ballots

MADISON (WKOW) - Just over half of all registered voters in Wisconsin have already voted ahead of the presidential election Tuesday.

Early voting ended Sunday across the state.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is reporting nearly 1.9 million people have returned their absentee ballots or voted in person. Another nearly 200,000 absentee ballots have not been returned yet.

There are more than 3.6 million people who are currently registered to vote in Wisconsin. That means about 51 percent of registered voters have voted already.