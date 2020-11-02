Menominee woman indicted for assault with intent to commit murder

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WAOW) — Michelle Pamonicutt, of Keshena, which is on the Menominee Indian Reservation, is indicted on assault with intent to murder.

Matthew D. Krueger, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin made the announcement on Monday. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, a federal grand jury made the announcement on October 20.

Pamonicutt allegedly assaulted a man with intent to murder on October 27, 2019. If convicted, she faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.