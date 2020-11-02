Marshfield Clinic expansion promises new healthcare options

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- A proposed expansion to the the Marshfield Clinic's Stevens Point location will mean less travel time for patients with specific needs.

"They seem to be doing really well at that location, so I'm excited to see the expansion move along," said Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza.

The roughly 30,000 square foot expansion will include inpatient rooms, a surgery suite, emergency department, laboratory space and more.

The two story addition will be built directly East of the existing building. Planners will have the unique challenge of also having to adhere to FAA and Wisconsin Bureau of Aviation requirements as well, due to the proximity of the Municipal Airport.

The plans also come at a time when area hospitals are struggling with the pandemic.

"We're hitting double digits every day, and it doesn't seem to even phase us anymore that Portage County had 58 new cases yesterday," Wiza said.

It has the added bonus of bringing more new jobs to the community, another struggle many in Wisconsin have dealt with. According to a statement from the Marshfield Clinic, it has the potential to bring dozens both in the medical field and throughout the construction process.

"You're going to be staffing the ER, you're going to be staffing the surgical center, and of course all of the insulary things that are between here and there, all the way from custodians to medical doctors," Wiza said.

In a time where medicine is more important than ever, Wiza hopes it will make things just a little bit easier.

"The people that need those services also need them now," he said.