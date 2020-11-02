Madison police investigate shooting that left 1 dead, 2 hurt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police are working to identify suspects in a weekend shooting that left one man dead and two teens with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say the three people were shot at the Wexford Ridge apartment complex on the city’s west side Saturday afternoon. The man who died at the scene was found on the pavement outside the complex. Another victim was found in an apartment and the third person was found a half-block away. Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl says the teens, ages 17 and 18, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Wahl says the shooting does not appear to be a random incident.