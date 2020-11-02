Last evacuation from Southeast Texas train derailment lifted

MAURICEVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities have lifted the last evacuation order from the Southeast Texas vicinity of a freight train derailment last week. Orange County officials also said nearby schools will reopen Tuesday for the first time since freight cars left the track Thursday morning near Mauriceville, close to the Louisiana border. There were no reports of injuries from the accident on the Kansas City Southern line, but the leakage of corrosive material prompted the evacuation order.