In solidarity, Poles buy flowers to help struggling vendors

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Driven by new solidarity, Poles have been buying armloads of chrysanthemums to help out flower vendors who unexpectedly faced bankruptcy when the government ordered all cemeteries locked due to COVID-19 during a traditional memorial weekend. The first day of November – All Saints’ Day – and the day after are among key holidays in this predominantly Catholic nation, when tens of millions of Poles buy chrysanthemums and candles to visit the graves of their loved ones. To help flower vendors out, city authorities organized trading spots where people could still buy the flowers. The “Buy a Chrysanthemum” appeal spread fast on the Internet after the vendors said they could lose some six months worth of work and planned income.