Herb Adderley, star cornerback with 6 NFL titles, dies at 81

Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley has died. His death was confirmed by the Green Bay Packers on Friday, with no details given. Adderley played on six NFL title teams over a 12-year career with Green Bay and Dallas. He joined the NFL after starring at running back for Michigan State, but Packers coach Vince Lombardi switched him to defense. He played in four of the first six Super Bowls. He won five titles with Green Bay and one with Dallas. Along with former teammates Fuzzy Thurston and Forrest Gregg, Adderley is one of four players in pro football history to play on six championship teams. Tom Brady is the other. After his retirement, Adderley was a crusader for the rights of former players. Herb Adderley was 81 years old.