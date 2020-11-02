 Skip to Content

Healy goes free, refuses assignment to minors from Brewers

12:04 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Infielder Ryon Healy has opted for free agency, refusing an outright assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers off their 40-man roster to their Triple-A affiliate. at San Antonio. The 28-year-old played just four regular-season games for Milwaukee this year and batted .143 with no homers, runs or RBIs. He started the second game of the Brewers’ NL wild-card series loss to Los Angeles and went 0 for 3. Healy has batted .261 with 69 homers and 214 RBIs in 405 career games while playing primarily first base and third base. 

Associated Press

