Gulf storm damage cause polling place moves, power outages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Elections officials in the Deep South spent election eve tending to lingering storm damage from Hurricane Zeta and other storms that damaged buildings or left polling places without power. Storm damage caused nearly 100 polling places to be moved in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura. Power companies and election officials also were scrambling Monday to restore power or make sure generators were available at polling places in Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. Election officials expressed confidence the sites would be operational Tuesday.