Campaign draws to a close with US facing a crossroads

PHILADEPHIA (AP) — America stood at a crossroads the day before Election Day, never before in modern history facing a choice between two candidates who offered such opposite visions in a time of such great stakes. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were poised on Monday to give their closing arguments as to why each was best fit to steer the nation confronted with a once-in-a-century pandemic, the starkest economic contraction since the Great Depression and a citizenry divided on cultural and racial issues.