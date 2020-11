One of the best arms in baseball this past season could be crowned the National League Rookie of the Year.

Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams was named one of three finalists for the award.

The 2020 NL Rookie of the Year Finalists are... pic.twitter.com/GGXPEVEbhL — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 2, 2020

Williams appeared in 22 games this season, compiling a 4-1 record with just a 0.33 ERA.

In 27 innings pitched, he allowed just eight hits and four runs while striking out nine.

Williams was also named the NL Reliever of the Year.