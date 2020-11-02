Barrett to join Supreme Court arguments for the first time

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Amy Coney Barrett is expected to join her colleagues on the Supreme Court on Monday to hear arguments for the first time. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, high court began hearing cases by phone in May. That means the public won’t see the new justice, who was confirmed last week in a 52-48 virtual party-line vote, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee. But the public will be able to hear Barrett if she asks questions, as all her colleagues have been doing.