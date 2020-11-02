Asian shares boosted by stronger China factory data

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher, buoyed by optimism over further signs of recovery in China’s manufacturing sector. Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea on Monday. A major indicator for China’s manufacturing sector rose in October, showing that domestic demand is holding up. Still, a resurgence of outbreaks of COVID-19 has investors worried, on top of uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election. Market players are looking ahead to a slew of earnings reports from Japan and the rest of the region this week, including automakers.