3 deaths, 100 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 3 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 100 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 3,433 positive tests, and 5,413 new negative tests since yesterday.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,534 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, with 347 of them in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 3 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,050 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 181,845 or 78.3 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.