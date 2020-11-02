$2 million bond ordered for Rittenhouse in first Wisconsin court appearance

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- A judge ordered a $2 million cash bond today for an Illinois 17-year-old charged with killing two people and injuring another during a night of unrest after Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer.

Kyle Rittenhouse made his first appearance today via Zoom in Wisconsin since being extradited from Illinois.

John Huber, the father of Anthony Huber, one of the two men killed in the shooting, argued for a high bond. Huber said there are militia and others who would help raise a significant amount of money for his bail.

"My son was a hero," Huber said. "Anyone who says otherwise is dead wrong."

Among the six charges that 17-year-old Rittenhouse faces is one count of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of first-degree reckless homicide and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

According to Sheriff David Beth, Rittenhouse arrived just before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

A judge in Lake County, Illinois judge stopped Rittenhouse's attempts to prevent extradition from Illinois.

The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.